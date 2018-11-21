WATCH: A mama buffalo gives birth and adorable first steps of newborn

We all love baby animals, but we rarely get to see them come into the world!

One lucky sales manager, Brett Reisen, captured the miracle of birth when a mama buffalo popped out its newborn on a dirt road in Sabi Sands.

He shared the video with Latest Sightings and told them about this once-in-a-lifetime encounter.

“We were watching a pride of 12 lions near Savanah and drove off heading back to the camp when we came across a herd of over 100 buffalo.

"We were watching them for a few minutes and one of the people that were with us noticed the one cow that was about to give birth. It seems like she held off pushing the calf out for a while until she was comfortable with us around.

"The whole birth took around 15-20 minutes, and she did it all alone. Births are when animals are in a very vulnerable state from predators, so the act is built to be a very fast one.

"The strange thing is that the herd came to see the calf and headed off, offering her no protection. What was also amazing was the amount of oxpeckers that appeared to be lined up on the cows back.

"It was such an excitement to be able to see the calf being born, better than seeing any animal hunting. We had to try keep our distance to ensure the cow was comfortable with us around. This was truly an amazing experience!"

