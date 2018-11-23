PICS: Surprised squirrel is the winner of 2018's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

A North American squirrel was the winner of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. (Photo: Mary McGregor) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Sometimes nature can be hilarious, and the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is here to celebrate its clown side.

From a sassy polar bear to a melodramatic ape to smiling critters, there was strong competition this year, but not everyone can be winners.

For 2018, an aghast North American squirrel was crowned the overall winner, shot by the lucky Mary McGowan.

Two cheeky owls each won Creatures of the Air and the Junior categories, while a family bears won the Portfolio section.

A smiling blue shark swam its way into the hearts of the judges to win the Under the Sea category, and an ecstatic red fox won best Video.

See the winning images below:

Portfolio

The aim of the awards, which were founded by Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, is to raise awareness of wildlife conservation through the power and medicine of laughter, says a statement from the Awards.

The Animal Comedy Awards continues to work alongside the Born Free Foundation, supporting the amazing work that they do in wildlife conservation. You can find out more about what they do here.

