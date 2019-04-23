PIC: Why the gorillas were standing up like humans in this viral selfie from the Congo's Virunga National Park

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Humans think they're all high and mighty standing on their two legs, but these cheeky gorillas prove that they can do it just like us!

An incredible selfie was taken by a caretaker at Virunga National Park's orphaned gorillas centre in the Democratic Republic of Congo, showing off two of its females standing upright ready with a pose.

According to the park, the two gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze have been raised by their caretakers Mathieu and Patrick for most of their lives, and as such like to imitate them by walking upright for short periods of time.

"We want to emphasise that these gorillas are in an enclosed sanctuary for orphans to which they have lived since infancy. The caretakers at Senkwekwe take great care to not put the health of the gorillas in danger. These are exceptional circumstances in which the photo was taken. It is never permitted to approach a gorilla in the wild," reiterated the park.

The park's deputy director Innocent Mburanumwe told the BBC that the gorilla's parents were killed in July 2007 and the caretakers are the only parents they've known since then.

The two were only two and four months at the time, and they're just trying to learn from their 'parents'. The director reiterated though that this doesn't happen very often.

Virunga also used the photo's virility to put focus on Earth Day that took place on Monday, leveraging it for fundraising for the park.

