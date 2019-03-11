Get snappy with your funny bone as entries open for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019

Caught a lion in an awkward moment? A bird looking a little out-of-sorts? Or just managed to perfectly line up a shot that elicit many a chuckle?

If you got some hilarious shots gathering dust on your computer, entries opened on 8 March for the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and they're looking for the funniest moments in nature.

Last year's winner was an aghast North American squirrel, shot by the lucky Mary McGowan, proving that you don't have to venture into wildlife parks to catch an animal being extra.

The aim of the awards, which were founded by Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, is to raise awareness of wildlife conservation through the power and medicine of laughter.

Sullam and Joynson-Hicks also serve on the competition's judging panel, alongside wildlife experts, professional photographers, journalists and even a comedian.

Besides the main crowning glory, you can also submit to the following categories:

The Alex Walker's Serian Creatures of the Land Category

The Creatures in the Air Category

The Spectrum Photo Junior Category (entrants have to be younger than 16 years old)

The Amazing Internet Portfolio Category (have to enter four images)

Underwater Category

Video Clip Category (no more than 60 seconds and no higher than 1080p HD)

Entries will be open until the end of the month, and entries are free. You are allowed to enter up to six images and two videos in total, and three images per category. So be quick on your feet and go out to capture those perfectly timed and belly-achingly funny shots to earn your spot.

The overall winner will be dubbed with the honorary title of '2019 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year' and score a handmade metal trophy from a Tanzanian workshop, a one-week safari in Kenya for two with Alex Walker's Serian, a portfolio website from Amazing Internet for a year and some trendy THINK TANK camera bags.

Runner-up contestants will receive a pretty certificate and claim the title 'Award-winning photographer'.

