WATCH: These 10 insane surf spots is basically like knocking at death's door

Love a good surf? These waves are among the most revered and feared on the planet.

Reserved for only the world's most elite surfers, some spots around the world has 2.7 metres waves as an average with some reaching up to 24 metres. Yes, it's no joke.

And some waves are feared for other reasons, like the cold. Some waves in Norway reach temperatures of below zero. Here, your wet-suit might not even save you.

Then we have the waves in Portugal, which are so dangerous and swift that local fisherman fear them. Yet internationals flock here annually to compete in its rough waters.

The Dungeons at Hout Bay in South Africa also count among some of the world's most dangerous surfing spots as it has massive, shark-infested waves.

