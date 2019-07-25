Local seaside cottages with much more than just sublime sea views

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Start planning now and take a drive to one of South Africa's seaside towns for a well-deserved spring break.

Staying close enough to the ocean so that you can actually feel and smell the sea spray while having your early am coffee on the deck of your cottage, is the ultimate luxury.

But seaside cottage breakaways can also be about more. Think about comfort, family braais, board-game weekends away with friends, and late sleep-ins. That ocean air makes you sleep so well, as it whisks you away from the city lights and sounds and leaves you with the white-noise exhales of the ocean's gentle breathe.

Idyllic.

READ: Where to stop and smell the fynbos this Winter

No better way to usher in spring than to go back to the ocean...

Take a drive for the weekend or even consider a quarter-year break, kicking back in one of these seaside towns:

Mdumbi, Transkei

Go super rustic and travel here for the surf, sand, stargazing and sounds of the night. It has become a very popular destination with eco-tourists over the last few years as it's off the grid, remote and offers travellers unspoiled nature at its best.





WATCH: A hike through Cape Point without visiting the lighthouse

Kraalbaai, West Coast

Situated in the West Coast National Park is the lagoon-meets-sea wonder that is Kraalbaai. Stay in one of the park's cottages - all known for having its own unique appeal, with some surrounded by a garden, while others are nestled in fynbos or perched on a hill overlooking a sublime seaside setting.





Paternoster, West Coast

Home to the restaurant voted as the best in the world at this year's World Restaurant Awards, Wolfgat, this seaside town is a foodie destination of note.

Drive up the coast and stop at the Rosemead Artisan for some pastries and fresh bread before you reach Paternoster. Or stop on the way at one of the farmstalls for some traditional roosterkoek or grab a jaffle!

Entering the town, you are confronted by its Greek-inspired aesthetic. It is dotted with whitewashed seaside cottages - ideal for a spring weekend away filled with fresh fish braais, board-game nights and toasty fires. Or if you're feeling like a lazy weekend cooking-wise, chow down on some budget-happy fresh fish and chips found in the centre of town, or choose from a variety of excellent eateries scattered around the small fisherman's village.

St James, False Bay

Just before reaching Kalk Bay you'll find St James. This unassuming neighbourhood is home to young artists and professional who have chosen to live on Cape Town's quieter side. Take a dip in the Dalebrook Tidal Pool (yes, even in August and September) early in the am to refresh and rejuvenate before heading to Kalk Bay for breakfast and some antique shopping.

Find yourself a renovated beach cottage on Airbnb. St James is home to many rough around the edges cottages that look rustic on the outside and scream modern-cool on the inside.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.