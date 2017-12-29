New Year celebrations: Cape Town road closures ahead of minstrels events + designated fireworks areas to note

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - With New Year celebrations well underway, the City of Cape Town reminds residents, tourists and motorists to take note of the temporary road closures in place throughout the city centre and surrounding areas for the much-anticipated annual minstrel events.

"Residents and motorists are urged to plan their trips accordingly," says the City of Cape Town.

Here are the upcoming minstrel events and road closures to note:

Cape Malay Choirs Parade

When: Saturday, 30 December 2017 to Sunday, 31 December 2017.

Time: Affected roads will be closed from 18:00 on Saturday to 04:00 on Sunday.



Road access: There will be no access for buses and taxis in Adderley Street, and parking restrictions will apply to affected roads.

A detailed breakdown of the roads that will be closed is available here.





Cape Town Street Parade (Tweede Nuwe Jaar)

When: Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

Time: Affected roads will be closed from 06:00 to 24:00.



Road access: A detailed breakdown of the roads that will be closed is available here.

Apart from the minstrels events and other parties, festivals and special activities to celebrate the new year, travellers will also delight in taking advantage of the free MyCiTi shuttle service to the V&A Waterfront on New Year's Eve, from 22:00 on Sunday, 31 December 2017 until 02:00, 1 January 2018 between the Civic Centre, Thibault Square and Stadium stations.

City urges common sense on New Year’s weekend

While festivities are high, the City of Cape Town "appeals to the public to exercise caution when they’re out and about, especially when discharging fireworks".

The City says its emergency and law enforcement services will be out in full force this New Year’s weekend. "Revellers are urged to party responsibly, and are reminded to set off fireworks only in designated areas," it says.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith says that "Good weather is expected and that means many people will ring in the New Year with dazzling displays of exploding pyrotechnics. Fireworks are beautiful but also dangerous. I want to urge the public to exercise caution when discharging fireworks. With the current water crisis, we cannot afford any fires caused by negligence."

Designated areas for fireworks

On New Year’s Eve, fireworks must only be discharged in designated areas. These are the same sites which were available to the public for Guy Fawkes:

Athlone Stadium parking area (eastern side), Klipfontein Road, Athlone

Wesfleur sports field, Reygersdal Drive, Atlantis.

Bishop Lavis sports field, Lavis Drive, Bishop Lavis.

Metropolitan sports grounds, Melkhout Street, Bonteheuwel.

Blue Downs sports field, Blue Downs.

Maiden’s Cove parking area, Victoria Road, Camps Bay.

Delft Central sports grounds, Main Road, Delft.

Macassar Beach parking area, Macassar Road, Macassar.

Swartklip sports complex, Swartklip Road, Mitchells Plain.

Sarepta sports complex, Sarepta.

Strandfontein Pavilion, Strandfontein.

Tourism Centre, Athens Road, Table View beachfront (with the following road closures: Marine Drive between Dolphin Beach Hotel and Marine Circle; Waves Edge will be closed off at Athens Road, Popham and Dunbar Streets).

"All designated fireworks areas will be patrolled by City Law Enforcement and Metro Police officers as well as a fire inspector. Persons under the age of 16 may only handle and discharge fireworks when supervised by an adult and the cut-off time for discharging fireworks is 00:30," says the City.



The City adds that if weather conditions, such as the wind, is not conducive to the discharge of fireworks on the day "the designated site will be closed".

Safety tips when discharging fireworks

Only discharge fireworks that are bought at an accredited shop.

Only discharge fireworks at the designated sites.

Only use fireworks as directed by the instructions printed on the package.

Children must be supervised at all times when around fireworks.

Do not discharge fireworks indoors.

Make sure that you discharge the fireworks out of range of spectators and any other structures or vehicles.

Do not try to re-ignite a ‘dud’ as it could explode near your hands or face.

Only light one firework at a time.

Do not make your own fireworks.

Do not light fireworks inside any type of container.

Never discharge fireworks while under the influence of intoxicating substances.





Smith reminds all that "the use of Chinese lanterns is not permitted" as it increases the risk of fires when left to float into the air and could land anywhere. "Given the water situation, we need everyone to be especially cautious when handling fireworks to prevent fires," he says.

"Use these sites responsibly and refrain from discharging fireworks in areas not designated for the purpose. To ensure these events are incident-free is a joint responsibility. Apart from policing the designated areas, the City’s enforcement services will also confiscate illegal fireworks and issue fines to individuals found to be contravening the relevant by-laws," adds Smith.

Important numbers

General emergencies can be directed via the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by calling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Members of the public with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks can report this to the Metro Police Call Centre on 0860 765 423 or to the South African Police Service on 10111.

