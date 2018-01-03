UK couple's luxury SA cruise thwarted as passport error sees them banned for 5 years

Cape Town - As one of the most popular tourist destinations in Africa, South Africa is also a cruise destination of note.



As a result, one UK couple’s dream trip to the country with Crystal Cruises has quickly turned into a bureaucratic immigration nightmare when their ship docked in Cape Town last week, and they were declared undesirable for matters beyond their control.

According to an SA People interview with the couple's daughter, Michelle Humphreys, the elderly couple, Joan and Alexander Klein from London were sailing from Mauritius to Cape Town on 23 December when the bureaucratic error took place.