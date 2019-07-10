  • Qatar
  • United Arab Emirates
  • New Zealand
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Cuba
  • Ghana
  • Sao Tome and Principe 

This comes after repeated calls for a revised visa program to boost tourism to South Africa, including from President Cyril Ramaphosa during his #SONA in both February and June.

"These measures have the potential to boost tourism and make business travel a lot more conducive. Tourism continues to be a great job creator and through these measures we are confident that many more tourists will visit South Africa," says Ramaphosa.

South Africa is also rolling out its e-visas, with "Phase 1 to include applications for temporary residence visas, adjudication of temporary residence visas, applications for waivers, notifications to the applicant via email and biometrics captured."

E-visas will make it easier for tourists to visit, and for companies to acquire employees with critical skills.  