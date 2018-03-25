Weekend Wrap: Flood viral video, United gives passenger insane voucher, Easter travel tips

iStock YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

In case you got distracted by Australia's ball tampering, here are the travel stories you may have missed from the weekend.

Heavy rain in Gauteng and other northeastern parts in South Africa have caused serious flooding, as one video of a taxi bus getting swept away by a river goes viral, and a bird flu outbreak among seabirds has put Department of environmental affairs on high alert.

For once United got some good publicity (depending on how you look at it) after one passenger received a $10 000 voucher after getting bumped off.

Itching for the Easter holiday to start? Check out our travel tips for getting around SA, and if you haven't made any plans yet, why not look into a last-minute cross-border trip to Botswana?

Heavy rain is causing havoc across most of Gauteng, as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warns localised flooding alerts in the north-eastern parts of the country will continue into the weekend, although Johannesburg's emergency services have said that the situation in the city has improved on Saturday morning yet remain on high alert.

This video has gone viral of a taxi bus crossing a flooded river, but it and its passengers end up getting swept away by the strong current. It is not confirmed yet how many survived, and some on social media claim that the video was taken in Lesotho.

The Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) is implementing strict biosecurity measures after an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed among wild seabirds.

The flu has been detected in African penguins at the colony in Boulders Beach in Cape Town, and has also been found in Cape gannets and swift terns, the latter having been the most affected so far.

Some of these measures include the halting of all research activities involving the handling of seabirds and will implement even stricter precautions for their research voyage to Marion Island in April, where research in weather, marine life and ecosystems are conducted.

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, can spread very easily through most forms of contact, including through faecal contamination.

A passenger who was bumped off a full flight has scored the maximum prize - a $10,000 (about R117 375 at R11,74/$) travel voucher.

A spokesman for United Airlines confirmed on Friday that a passenger got the big voucher "per our company policy." He declined to name the person.

In a series of tweets, Allison Preiss of Washington, D.C., described how she was rewarded after being asked to give up her seat on a Thursday flight.

Preiss told The Associated Press she was waiting to board a flight from Dulles Airport outside Washington to Austin, Texas, for a bachelorette party. A broken seat meant the airline had one too many passengers.

"They really do not want to give me cash. They just offered me $10,000 in travel credit. TEN THOUSAND," she tweeted.

She took it. Along with two $10 meal vouchers. United drew the line, however, at letting Preiss into one of its airport lounges, she said.

We know everyone's itching to get their Easter holiday started, but whether you're travelling by public transport, road or air, there are a few key things to keep in mind when you make your travel plans.

If you're planning to get your ID documents sorted before you travel, be aware that the time leading up to the Easter holidays will be especially busy for Home Affairs, according to Minister Malusi Gigaba, who took a tour of the Government Printing Works to assess its capability of processing passports for the busy travel season. Here are some tips on applying for a passport or to renew your passport.

Click here for more Easter travel tips for the road, air, public transport, beach, weather and the water crisis in some of SA's most popular holiday destinations.

We take it for granted that all African countries are home to varying wildlife, and that we can see the Big Five and more in any of the countries’ national parks.

This is not always the case, and sometimes visitors on game drives leave disappointed at not having spotted as many wildlife species as they’ve hoped.

However, one country that delivers beyond expectation in this regard is Botswana.

When you make your way through Botswana’s Chobe National Park expect to see the greenest and lushest flora, various species of animals by the dozens at a time, myriad of birdlife (certainly the largest I’ve ever seen) – all in a climate combining humidity and sunshine, with roaring grey clouds and sudden bursts of rainfall. It truly is an authentic experience in the wild.

Elephants cool down under a tree in Chobe National Park, as a storm brews in the horizon. (Photo: Kavitha Pillay)