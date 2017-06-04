Weekend Wrap: Cape rain-relief, poachers hit SA lion sanctuary and London on alert

Bongmusa Mthembu (Gallo Images) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - It's been a bitter-sweet first weekend of June.

This weekend saw some much-needed rain in the Western Cape as the iconic Comrades took the upward slant in KwaZulu-Natal. All while terrorists went on a deadly rampage and poachers took brazen steps at a famous SA lion sanctuary.

Here are the travel-related stories you might have missed, including how to make the most of the upcoming long weekend.

Rain hit hard in Cape Town, more on the way

Cape Town - It was a wet weekend with Capetonians barely able to contain their joy as Saturday, 3 June saw a solid downpour - but it is hardly enough to stem the water crisis in province, say the experts.

SEE: Monday Weather Update: Grab your buckets Cape Town, heavy winter storm on the way

The South African weather service forecasts Monday, 5 June will see little chance of rain over the Cape Metro.



But with a cold start to the week on Monday, the second cold front is approaching with full impact expected by late Tuesday, 6 June. The monster storm is projected to affect the southern parts of the country over the next few days up until Wednesday, 7 June.

The water crisis remains dire for the Western Cape as dam levels fall further, and the City of Cape Town on Wednesday 31 May approved Level 4 water restrictions, which come into effect from Thursday 1 June.

This limits residents to 100 litres of water per person, per day. Read News24's full report here.

June Rain 2017



Travellers are being warned to avoid "potential targets places" in London, after unfolding terrorist attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

Six people were killed in the attack in the British capital on Saturday, when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree. The trio were shot dead by the police at the scene.

The attack comes just 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and five days ahead of a general election.

Tourists left stranded

The attack in London Bridge, a busy area filled with hotels and restaurants, has left many visitors and tourists stranded after police cordoned off a large area near the crime scene. Many spent the night in improvised sleeping spaces, from the floors of hotel bars or restaurants to chairs of conference rooms.

Sue and Jason Dunt and a second couple, Richard and Michelle Orme, were out enjoying a post-matinee dinner on London's Embankment on Saturday. They tried to make it back to their hotel but were stymied by the police cordon thrown up around the attack site, and eventually found shelter in another hotel's conference room.

"We were wandering the streets until three in the morning," said Richard, a 40-year-old retail worker.

"There were people sleeping in the sofas in the reception and the restaurant. It was really good of them," he added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market, describing them as "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners."

Shock lion poaching at Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary This weekend it came to light that Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary, a refuge for animals rescued from abusive situations, was breached by poachers who allegedly killed two lions, José and Liso. The lions, who were visually impaired and had brain damaged following the abuse they suffered before coming to Emoya, were poisoned before their heads, paws and tails were chopped off last week, allegedly to be sold for traditional medicine. PICS: #33Lions endure lengthy, delayed Spirit of Freedom Flight to SA

Traveller24 reported last year how 33 lions rescued by British charity Animal Defenders International (ADI) were taken in by Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary in Limpopo, who had pledged to take in the rescued lions. The lions, 24 from circuses in Peru and nine from Colombia were rescued after a life of abused, Opened by Savannah Heuser in 2012 when she was just 16 years old, the sanctuary has a no breeding policy and is not open to the public.

Emoya released a statement on their Facebook Page saying, “With heavy hearts we graciously and respectfully ask for your patience and sensitivity at this time as we recover from and get to the bottom of the traumatic attack at the sanctuary this week.” "We have 24-hour security and armed patrols and have taken immediate, added measures to safeguard our big cats and sanctuary." Emoya says it is working with investigators, and that more details would be released at a later date. The sanctuary is currently closed. SA's Mongmusa Mthembu wins 2017 Comrades Marathon



The iconic Comrades Marathon took place on Sunday 4 June, with local runner Mongmusa Mthembu winning the 2017 Comrades Marathon in a time of 5:35:34. Sport24 reports it is Mthembu's second win, having previously won the race in 2014 and finished third in 2016. In the 'up' this year he was followed home by Hatiwande Nyamande from Zimbabwe (5:38.48) and Gift Kelehe, also from South Africa (5:41.48). Read the full report here.

SEE: Iconic marathons of the World Find Your Escape: Long-Weekend Chill This weekend Traveller24 was all about the long-weekend chill - subscribe here if you haven't already. And who doesn’t love a long-weekend?! We’re super excited about the first of three possible long weekends coming up:

Youth Day falls on Friday, 16 June (don’t forget it is the perfect weekend to spoil dad too). We’ve checked out a host of #shotleft ideas - so get ready to try something different.

How about taking in a few of SA’s most stunning, natural views and waterfalls along the Panorama Route?

What about some Eastern Cape grit and grind with a wild weekend at Addo - as you mix in some sand-boarding and zip-lining with your Big Five fun?

And don’t overlook these N1-road-trip towns either - Parys is quaint, quirky and ideal if you want to escape Joburg for a bit, while this weekend-guide will crack Bloem wide-open.

Keep in mind, the school holidays are also starting at the beginning of July, but you'll find family escape ideas aplenty over here.

Come Women’s Day on Wednesday, 9 August, you can strike two days off the calendar before or after, for the ideal mid-week, off-season break to do whatever you please.

And finally, September holds a bit of long-weekend chill, as Heritage Day on Sunday, 24 September will roll over to Monday, 25 September. Just the recharge you need as you hit the final stretch to December.

