WATCH: Racism rears its ugly head in Pilgrim's Rest as hotel apologises
2018-01-04 13:00 - Unathi Nkanjeni
Cape Town - Alleged racism in the hospitality industry has once again become a hot topic after a video has emerged on social media of an incident at a hotel in Mpumalanga.
A Pretoria man and his family say they were shocked when they were handed a bill marked “blacks” at the Royal Hotel on Monday, 01 January.
In a video that has gone viral, a female patron can be seen confronting a manager after an alleged racist incident.
The man has since been identified as Oscar Hlalethwa, and according to Hlalethwa, he and his family were enjoying a meal at the hotel on New Year’s Day when they were handed a bill marked with the apparent racist description.
He says after speaking to a waiter about the bill they called for management.
“We called a waiter, who just brushed it off, and proceeded to call the manager. The manager told us the tables are colour coded. We still don’t know what ‘blacks’ mean on the bill.”
