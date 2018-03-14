UPDATE: DHA clamps down on 'lack of supervision' at SA's busiest port of entry

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Passport control, queues and stern officials are the order of the day at ports of entry across the world.

However, a Department of Home Affairs (DHA) official appears to have a rather blase' approach to a very serious job of checking and authorising the movement of people into South Africa - as captured on a video at the Beitbridge Port of Entry with Zimbabwe.

The video has since gone viral - with twitter taking the department to task for its overall work ethic and the use of social media during working hours on, Wednesday, 14 March.

In response, Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba called for "swift action" against the official.

WATCH: Gigaba's Candy Crush comes back to haunt him as DHA official surfs web while processing passports





In a statement issued by the DHA, it confirmed the official in the video clip filmed at the region's busiest border is currently under investigation.

Beitbridge is the busiest inland border in South Africa, facilitating more than 71 000 vehicles and 700 000 people (inbound and outbound) per month, according to 2016 Department of Public Works data.

It also facilitates more than R43 billion and R57 billion imports and exports respectively - with exports constituting more than 80% of the goods processed at the Beitbridge border post.

Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says the official is in direct violation of DHA policy against the use of cellular phones at workstations.



"The official has been identified and she will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes. Further to this, disciplinary measures have commenced against the three supervisors on the shift for lack of adequate supervision."

“Of major concern to me is the fact that the official is dealing with security documents without paying attention to detail and rather preoccupied with her cellular phone. To this end, we have commenced with disciplinary measures against the official and the three supervisors,” says Apleni.