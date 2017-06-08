PICS: Snow in SA's western mountains as fires rage in Knysna

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town – While fatal fires continue to rage in Knysna, the SA Weather Service warns that disruptive snowfalls are expected over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape and the mountainous region of the Cape Winelands from Thursday morning, 8 June

Snow Report SA says "By Thursday morning, falls will be starting to become light over Western and Northern Cape areas, and might extend into areas of the Eastern Cape around Graaff-Reinet, Hogsback, Molteno and the Eastern Cape Drakensberg areas, as well as South-Western Lesotho. Light falls may continue in these areas through the day, and by evening, we are expecting all snow falls to cease."

SA Weather Service says that Thursday morning might see some light snow on the Sneeuberg through to the southern Drakensberg, across the Barkley East and Elliot area. According to SA Westher spokesperson Garth Sampson "light snowfall is possible over the North Eastern Escarpment - Eastern Cape Drakensberg" on Thursday.

The first snowfalls have been captured in Matroosberg, Worcester and Sutherland on Wednesday 7 June.

"Snow on the mountains in De Doorns!! Matroosberge," says Snow Report. (Photo: Susan De Villiers). Mountain top in Worcester. (Photo: Lulu Maritz) Snow in Franschhoek on Thursday Morning. (Photo: Erich Hahn) Mountain in Robertson on Thursday morning. (Photo: Veronica Benjamin Clur)

Southern parts of Gauteng are also expected to be extremely cold and get frost from Thursday night into Friday, 9 June. This type of frost, according to Gauteng Weather, causes "severe freezing that blackens growing plants without visible frost".

With snow already in the Western and Northern Cape, and a cold front making its way to Gauteng on Thursday 8 June, South Africa has officially welcomed winter.

Knysna fire

However, in stark contrast to other of the country, parts of the Garden Route are expected to be declared a disaster zone, as a raging fire has engulfed the towns of Sedgefield, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

The N2 between George and Knysna was closed for most of Wednesday, but it has since been re-opened as fire fighters and emergency assistance teams head to help out. The Eden district is calling for support and assistance with the following hotline being open: 0448055071. See the full story and list of emergency contact numbers here.

While some rain has been falling outside Knyans, Sampson confirmed the SA Weather service forecast for the Garden Route and Port Elizabeth show that "the outlook for firefighters, fighting all the runaway fires along the Garden Route up to the Port Elizabeth area, does not look good."

"We expect Strong to Gale Force 30-35 knots (about 55-65 km/h) Westerly to South Westerly winds for the rest of the day, up until around 17:00pm.



"The winds will start to abate, but will still be around 10 to 15 knots (20-30 kph) by 22:pm tonight," says Sampson.

Flight, train schedules back on track

Cape Town International Airport says "Currently there are no delays", while Metrorail Western Cape says there are "trains currently operating".

On Wednesday, 7 June, Cape Town International Airport confirmed that two flights were diverted due to the storm and chaos ensued for commuters as trains were suspended. Among those grounded at the airport was President Jacob Zuma who was meant to attend the opening of the WAN-IFRA conference in Durban.

The Cape Town storm has already claimed eight lives - four people have been killed in a fire caused by lightning in the Western Cape, a 60-year-old man was killed when a home collapsed on him in Lavender Hill, and the storm's effects are spreading to outlying areas.

What to do during a major storm with gale force winds

- Disconnect appliances - Stay inside well clear of windows, sheltering in the strongest part of the house (internal hallway, bathroom or cellar)



- Keep an emergency kit with you that includes things like first aid supplies, torch, battery operated portable radio, important documents and medicines.



- If possible stay in secure shelter



-Avoid driving by road as far as possible, stay in your vehicle if caught on the road, with the car handbrake on and parked well clear of trees, powerlines and possible flooding



- Never drive, ride or walk in floodwaters



-Fill buckets, sinks and baths with water in case the water supply becomes restricted. SEE: #CapeTownStorm: Tips for dealing with extreme weather Important Emergency contact numbers:

City of Cape Town: 107 landline or 021 480 7700

Police Flying Squad: 10111

Ambulance: 10177

City of Cape Town General Emergency: 107

Cellphone Emergency: 112 (MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom)

Red Cross Children's Hospital Poison Line & the Tygerberg Hospital Poison Information Centre: 0861 555 777

Safe Schools: 0800 45 46 47

Western Cape Government: 0860 142 142

Sea Rescue: 021 449 3500

Mountain Rescue: 021 948 9900

Disaster Management: 080 911 4357

Eden District: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023 414 2603

West Coast: 022 433 8700

