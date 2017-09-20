Two SA passengers held at OR Tambo due to bomb threats

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town – There is no such thing as an idle threat when you've passing through an airport, with South Africa's busiest International hub OR Tambo seeing not one, but two alleged bomb threats in one day.

Two passengers have been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, 20 September on charges of allegedly making bomb threats, Acsa has confirmed.



The passengers were detained following two separate incidents at the check-in counters of a domestic airline.



The incidents took place at about 14.30pm and 17:00pm respectively, with the passengers allegedly making a bomb threat while engaging airline staff at the relevant domestic check-in counters.



“Those arrested are a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old man. Both are South African citizens. The passengers involved in these separate incidents were taken to the airport’s police station and detained,” says spokesperson for OR Tambo International Airport Leigh Gunkel-Keuler.

Gunkel-Keuler says, “The airport follows a zero-tolerance approach to bomb threats, irrespective of the circumstances.”

“We are a National Key Point and adhere to global standards of airport security. There is simply no rationalisation or excuse for making bomb threats. The intentions or state of mind of those making the threats make no difference from a security point of view as the safety of passengers remains our number one priority.

“These passengers missed their flights and will now have to face charges. We appreciate that circumstances around reservations, flight delays and so on can be stressful.

“However, there are no conditions under which airport security will tolerate bomb threats from people unable to exercise a modicum of restraint or good judgment,” she says.

The arrested passengers will be required to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court to answer to charges of contravening the SA Civil Aviation Act.

What to read next on Traveller24:

- #FindYourEscape: SA Heritage Travel

- WATCH: Leopard takes on nine wild dogs in Kruger



