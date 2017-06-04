London on alert after terror attack: What travellers need to know

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

London - Travellers are being warned to be avoid "potential targets places" in London, after unfolding terrorist attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

Six people were killed in the attack in the British capital on Saturday, when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree.The trio were shot dead by the police at the scene.

The attack comes just 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and five days ahead of a general election.

More than 20 people injured

The London Ambulance Service says more than 20 people have been injured in the vehicle and knife attack. The service says "we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London." Several other people were treated at the scene for less serious injuries.

Travel Advisory



Japan has issued a travel advisory warning its nationals to avoid places of what it calls potential targets in London, including sightseeing spots, department stores, markets, concert venues and political rallies. The warning comes amid unfolding terrorist attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

The Foreign Ministry says Japanese visitors should "pay close attention to the surroundings, and leave quickly if any suspicious signs are seen." Affected areas London Bridge is one of the main arteries leading into the heart of the City business district in the British capital. Borough Market, at the south end of the bridge, is a world-famous food hall and a trendy nightlife area always packed with revellers on a Saturday night.



The Shard skyscraper - Britain's tallest building and one of the best-known sights on the London skyline - is also at the south end of London Bridge.

The scene is right next to London Bridge station, a key railway terminus and a busy interchange on the London Underground network.

The van crashed into fences by Southwark Cathedral and the railway bridge.

Authorities investigating

London authorities are investigating the situation as British Prime Minister Theresa May says the incident "is being treated as a potential act of terrorism."

May says it is a "fast-moving investigation" and her thoughts are with those caught up in the "dreadful events."

May is set to chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee, known as Cobra, on Sunday.

Britain's official terror threat recently lowered

The attack comes two weeks after Britain's official terror threat had recently been lowered from "critical" after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Those in and around the area quick to offer assistance.



Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Sikh Gurdwaras were open to provide food and shelter for those affected by the attacks. Gurdwaras are places of worship that traditionally serve simple meals to anyone, regardless of their religion.



The Royal Oak pub in Southwark opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels inside the area cordoned off by police. At least one minicab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area.

Deliberate and cowardly



London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market, describing them as "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners."

The mayor issued a statement early Sunday in which he urged the public to remain calm as the situation is still unfolding.

He says that his thoughts are with everyone affected.

"This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night," Khan said. "I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

US: We are in this with you



US State Department says that the "United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening."

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Saturday evening: "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request."

She said: "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom."

The agency's statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! "

Australia shocked and ready to support



Australia's foreign minister describes the incidents at London Bridge and London's Borough Market as a "shocking situation."

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says in a statement: "We stand ready to support the British government as it responds to these attacks and our thoughts are with those injured and their families."

The Australian Government is seeking to determine if any Australians are involved or affected in any way.



Controlled explosions

The editor of the Sun tweeted that the newspaper has confirmed the blasts heard outside its offices were police-controlled explosions. The blasts occurred at 1:23 a.m. and 1:25 a.m.

A third explosion was heard a few minutes later near The Shard, an iconic skyscraper close to London Bridge, the Sun reported. Several fire engines were parked outside the building at the time of the blast.



