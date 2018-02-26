Derek Hanekom reinstated as SA Minister of Tourism

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his first Cabinet reshuffle, opting to reinstate Derek Hanekom as Minister of Tourism, replacing Tokozile Xasa.

Another re-appointment includes Nhlanhla Nene as SA's new finance minister. Follow News24's full coverage of the cabinet reshuffle here.

Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa, appointed by former president Jacob Zuma, has been moved to the portfolio of Sports and Recreation. During her time as tourism minister and SA's first female tourism minister, Xasa championed Women in Tourism, township tourism as well as responsible tourism as part of her key agenda.

Hanekom served as the Minister of Tourism for nearly three years, before being replaced in March last year. He was first appointed as the Minister of Tourism on 26 May 2014.

Hanekom also led a move of no confidence for Zuma to be recalled in November 2016 during a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC). At the time Zuma did not fire other supporters of the motion who included Thulas Nxesi, who becomes sport minister, and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.



Ramaphosa stated the new ministers, where possible, would all be sworn in on Tuesday 26 February, in Parliament in Cape Town.

