Weather Update: Mpumalanga and Limpopo to expect severe thunderstorms

Cape Town -The week starts off with severe thunderstorms for the two most northeastern provinces and warm temperatures across most of the country.

Thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms are forecast by the SA Weather Service over the escarpment in central Mpumalanga and the interior of Limpopo. 60% chance of rain is also expected over this region.

Rain

60% chance of rain is also forecast for the eastern parts of Limpopo, while 30% chance of scattered showers can be expected in KwaZulu-Natal, the rest of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, the central and northeastern parts of Gauteng and the extreme eastern parts of North West, Free State and the Eastern Cape.

No rain is forecast for the rest of the country as the cold front from the weekend has moved on completely.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures on Monday will be very cold in the western interior of SA, including the coast of Northern Cape, as well as the eastern parts of Free State around Bethlehem. The rest of the country will be cool, with warm temperatures on the KwaZulu-Natal coast and the extreme northern border with Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

Sutherland in Northern Cape will be the coldest place in SA, dropping to just above freezing at 1°C.

Maximum temperatures will be warm in most of the country, with the exception of cool conditions on the southwestern tip of the country, Alexander Bay, the Garden Route, East Coast, KwaZulu-Natal, the southern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Free State. Hot temperatures are forecast for the most northeastern tip of SA.

The hottest place in SA will be Musina in Limpopo at 33°C.

Temperatures for Monday sees Pretoria in Gauteng set to reach a high of 28°C, while Johannesburg will reach 27°C. Bloemfontein in the Free State will be 26°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town in the Western Cape will reach a maximum of 24°C, and Port Elizabeth in Eastern Cape will see a high of 23°C, while Durban in KZN will be 24°C.