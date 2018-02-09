WATCH: Time-lapse of Cape Town's approaching rain is beautiful!

(Jan Fischer, Facebook) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - The smell of rain in the air on Friday evening, 09 February was heartwarming for many Capetonians, faced with a daily ration of 50 litres of water a day. The Level 6b restrictions are in place since the start of February, as a means to avoid Day Zero when taps are expected to run dry on 11 May.

The weekend was off to a welcomed cool start in the Western Cape, with a cold front approaching the south-west coast. According to SA Weather Service (SAWS), a much-needed 60% chance of rain can be expected in drought-stricken Cape Town overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning.

Here Capetonian freelance photographer Jan Fischer captured an awesome time-lapse video of the rain approaching the drought-stricken city on Friday.

“I filmed it in Somerset West today, from 17h15 to 18h45, using an iPhone 6s with the time lapse function,” Jan told SAPeople late on Friday evening. The cool soundtrack to the video is Galactic Invasion by Ivan Torrent. Take a look.

