PICS: Welcome to the Gauteng of storms

Cape Town - South Africa's northern most regions are feeling the effects of some extreme weather patterns - following a searing heatwave weekend and now the second installment of severe thunderstorms in the space of two weeks.

On Tuesday, 9 January the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning for severe thunderstorms, specifically across the highveld areas of Gauteng, the North West and Mpumalanga.

SAWS warned areas such as south-western Tshwane and south-western parts of Limpopo could expect heavy downpours, hail, flash flooding and strong winds.

The twitter-verse has since shared pics of the stormy conditions, with Bethal in Mpumalanga seemingly hardest hit by the flashflooding due to heavy rain on Tuesday. According to ReenvalSA the area received some 80mm in the space of 45min.

The warning is in place until 23:00 on Tuesday evening, with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, City Power and emergency services on standby. Those in need of urgent assistance can contact 112 from their cellphone, 10111 for the police, 082911 for an emergency private ambulance or 083 843 22 for the Automobile Association.