PICS: Welcome to the Gauteng of storms

Cape Town - South Africa's northern most regions are feeling the effects of some extreme weather patterns - following a searing heatwave weekend and now the second installment of severe thunderstorms in the space of two weeks.
On Tuesday, 9 January the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning for severe thunderstorms, specifically across the highveld areas of Gauteng, the North West and Mpumalanga.
SAWS warned areas such as south-western Tshwane and south-western parts of Limpopo could expect heavy downpours, hail, flash flooding and strong winds.
The twitter-verse has since shared pics of the stormy conditions, with Bethal in Mpumalanga seemingly hardest hit by the flashflooding due to heavy rain on Tuesday. According to ReenvalSA the area received some 80mm in the space of 45min.
The warning is in place until 23:00 on Tuesday evening, with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, City Power and emergency services on standby. Those in need of urgent assistance can contact 112 from their cellphone, 10111 for the police, 082911 for an emergency private ambulance or 083 843 22 for the Automobile Association.
Parts of Gauteng are still dealing with the effects of a devastating storm which ushered out the last of 2017, and saw a tornado warning in place for the final weekend of the year. The storm killed two people, left more than 30 houses in Soweto damaged and a number of residents homeless. See News24's full coverage here.
Wednesday's weather: Rain and more thunderstorms
After the deluge on Tuesday evening, a 60% chance of more rain can be expected on Wednesday, 10 January over the northern parts of KZN, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo, the north-eastern parts of Free State and the eastern parts of North West.
Scattered showers are expected over the central parts of Free State, the central and southern parts of KZN and the rest of North West.
Fire dangers
Extremely high fire dangerous conditions are expected in places over the southern Namakwa Disrict, Cape Metropole, West Coast District, Breeede River Valley, Karoo regions of the Western Cape as well as the central interior of the Northern Cape.
Temperatures
Minimum temperatures on Wednesday will be warm in the Cape Metropole and the northern borders, northern parts of the West Coast and the KZN coast. The rest of the country will be cool to cold.
The coldest place in SA will be Sutherland, dropping to a breezy 6°C.