PICS: Cape Town's stop-start hail storm as #DayZero moved to June

Cape Town - The rain in Cape Town hit, but barely long enough to be able to say, "It's raining."

And while the SA Weather Service (SAWS) predicts rainfall across most of the country on Wednesday, 14 February - a sparse 30% can be expected over the Western Cape, with no rain forecast for Cape Town central.

The situation has been declared a drought disaster, with the City of Cape Town confirming that the dreaded Day Zero has been moved from 11 May to 4 June.

The national disaster management centre has called on organs of state to implement contingency measures to enable the national executive to deal with the drought in parts of South Africa.



In a statement released in the government gazette on Tuesday, Disaster head Dr Mmaphaka Tau Tau said, after re-assessing the magnitude and severity of the ongoing drought occurring in at least three provinces, disaster management reclassified the drought as a national disaster. The Northern Cape and Eastern Cape have also been declared provincial disasters.

SAWS has also warned that high maximum temperature, together with severe thunderstorms in parts will hit parts of SA.



Level 6b water restrictions remain in effect, which requires all to drop their daily use to 50 litres pp/day or less. The latest data from the City of Cape Town indicate that dam storage level is at 24.9%. This is a weekly decrease of -0.6%.



The week's average daily production of all water sources was at 526Ml/day. This is above the target of 450Ml.

