Weather Update: Icy weekend alert with warnings of heavy rain, disruptive snowfall and flooding

Cape Town - Most of South Africa can expect a cold weekend as SA Weather Service warns of heavy rain, disruptive snowfall, flooding as well as gale force winds on Saturday, 13 May.
Alerts
An alert has been issued for Gauteng as strong winter storm has moved into the areas overnight, bringing with it very cold and overcast, wet conditions on Saturday, according to Gauteng Weather.
Heavy rain is expected over the southern parts of Kwazulu Natal, north parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga north Highveld as well as over extreme southern parts of Limpopo on Saturday.
Localised flooding is expected to take place over the south-western parts of Kwazulu-Natal, north parts of Gauteng, extreme southern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga north Highveld on Saturday.
Disruptive snowfalls are also expected in places over the northern parts of the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
A gale force south-westerly wind (65 km/h) is expected between Richards Bay and Kosi Bay, the SA Weather Service has warned.
Rainfall
On Saturday, 13 May, 80% chance of rain can be expected in interior parts of Mpumalanga KZN and Eastern Cape coasts and adjacent interior, from Durban to Barkly East.
The South African Weather Service forecast a 60% rain chance from the Eastern Cape coast, including East London to the Free State, across Gauteng and KZN.
A 30% chance of rain can be expected in the western part of the Eastern Cape including Port Alfred, Bloemfontein in the Free State, the eastern part of the North West and across Limpopo including Polokwane.
The rest of the western region and interior will be dry and the Western Cape drought continues as there are no changes as yet.
Snow
On Friday afternoon, 12 May, The Eastern Cape saw its first snowfall over EC Drakensberg and according to Snow Report SA, the snow expected to extend into Lesotho and the KZN Drakensberg is likely to continue into Monday morning.
"Some heavy falls can be expected on the top of the Drakensberg," warns Snow Report SA. "There's a possibility of snow depths up to 100cm over some areas of the Drakensberg."
The falls are expected to continue into the evening and through the night on Friday, and could start appearing on the foothills and in towns close to the KZN Drakensberg, such as Underberg.
"Snowfalls in the KZN Midlands are looking unlikely at this stage although we are seeing light flurries possible in Matatiele, Kokstad and surrounds, with nothing likely to settle," says Snow Report SA.
SEE: PICS: Winter is here - first snowfall of the season hits the Eastern Cape
Temperatures
Minimum temperatures on Saturday, 13 May will be warm over the western and central interior, otherwise cool along the Eastern Cape and Free State. Cold weather is expected along the northern region and KwaZulu-Natal. Sutherland in the Northern Cape is the coldest place SA, and will see an icy -2°C.
Maximum temperatures will be very cold along southern, central and eastern regions, with cool temperatures expected in the northern parts of the country, as well as along the east coast. The hottest place will be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape reaching a maximum of 30°C.
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city
Pretoria can expect to see a cold of 12°C, while Johannesburg in Gauteng will be a cold 10°C. Bloemfontein in the Free State will be a chilly 13°C.
Along the coasts, Cape Town will reach 21°C, while Durban on the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal will see a high of 17°C. Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape will reach 20°C.
