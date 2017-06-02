ALERT: Double-whammy cold front headed for Western Cape

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Major concerns about the water crisis in the Western Cape could see some relief as the South African Weather Service is currently monitoring the development of two cold frontal systems.



The SA Weather service says the storms are projected to "affect the southern parts of the country over the next 6 days, from 3 to 7 June.

The first cold front is expected to reach Cape Town during the second half of Saturday, 03 June, when there will be a good chance of moderate rain over the Cape Metro and Cape Winelands areas.

Rain is also expected to spread overnight to parts of the West Coast and Overberg Districts.

"The public is also made aware of the strong winds which are expected in places over the Western Cape coast and interior, as well as the interiors of Northern and Eastern Cape Provinces on Saturday," says Ezekiel Sebego, Chief Forecaster for the SA Weather Service.

Much stronger second front to hit on Tuesday

Sebego says the second cold front is expected to be much stronger and will reach Cape Town during late Tuesday night, 6 June.

At this early stage, indications are that there is a high likelihood of widespread rain over the south-western parts of the country, and also potential for heavy rains of >50mm in 24hours in some places on Wednesday, 7 June.

Snow expected in the high-lying regions

SnowReportSA state charts are indicating both good rains and good snow falls for the higher peaks almost immediately upon arrival on Tueday.

It expects the Western Cape regions above 1 500m such as the Matroosberg to "get over 50cm of snow on the peak. Cedarberg an estimated 30cm+, Groot Wellington Sneeukop about 40cm+ of snow".

"All high ground above 1500m in the areas indicated on the map are likely to get snow at this stage."



"Rain and snow will continue in the western parts of the Western Cape until Thursday next week."

Risk of Flash floods, water shortage hardly solved



Sebego advises that while there is expected to be a substantial amount of rain, the severity of the ongoing water shortage in the Western Cape is such that there will still be almost no relief brought by these two weather systems on their own.

"However, the public is made aware of the potential risk of flash flooding that could occur as a result of the expected heavy rain event," says Sebego.

The water crisis remains dire for the Western Cape as dam levels fall further, and the City of Cape Town on Wednesday 31 May approved Level 4 water restrictions, which come into effect from Thursday 1 June.

This limits residents to 100 litres of water per person, per day. Read News24's full report here.

Gale force winds and high seas

The SA Weather forecast indicates the cold fronts will bring with it strong to gale force winds and very high seas along the Western Cape coast on Wednesday 7 June - with a huge risk of a "storm surge.

"The effects of this second cold front will also be felt over the central parts of the country in the form of strong winds (potentially gale in places) in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State on Tuesday and Wednesday, 6 and 7 June.

It will also be cold over these provinces on Thursday and Friday," says Sebego, "The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor further developments during this period and will issue subsequent updates as required."

Temperatures

A an extreme high fire dangers are expected for Saturday, 3 June over the southern parts of the northern Cape, Breede River Valley, the Little Karoo of the Western Cape as well as the western and central interior of the Eastern Cape.

This weekend the minimum temperatures will range from cold to very cold have been forecast for most of South Africa on Saturday, with Bethlehem in the Free State hitting freezing point and Vryburg in the North West starting off at a cold 01°C.

Otherwise it will be cool to warm along the coasts and cold along the adjacent interior regions.

Maximum temperatures will be cool over the southern highveld of Mpumalanga on Saturday, otherwise warm around the central interior and towards the north-east.

Warm and dry temperatures are expected along the coast, particularly the northern regions of Limpopo.

Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape will be the hottest places in SA on Saturday, seeing a high of 32°C.

Pretoria in Gauteng will reach a maximum of 23°C, while Johannesburg will see a mild 20°C. Bloemfontein in the Free State will also be 23°C.

Along the coasts, Cape Town in the Western Cape will reach a high of 2o°C, Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape will be a warm 31°C, while Durban on the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal will reach a toasty 27°C.

