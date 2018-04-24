WATCH: Everybody wants to sit next to President Ramaphosa on a plane

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa shakes the hand of poet Lutendo Evans Mugagadeli after giving a praise recital (Photo: British Airways) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Let's face it, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa got his presidency off to a positive start and the sentiment continues to delight travellers.

From complimenting the staff of the national carrier to posing for selfies with passengers on board low-cost airline FlySafair, Ramaphoria across SA's skies is contagious.

Most recently British Airways (BA) confirmed it has unofficially inaugurated President Ramaphosa, in true “Thuma Mina” style, by connecting a praise poet with President Cyril Ramaphosa on a Monday flight.

The carrier says first-time flyer Lutendo Evans Mugagadeli, commonly known as “Vendaboy Poet”, threw down the rhymes and waxed lyrical about the president, giving him the warmest British Airways welcome onboard.

The Venda speaking praise poet recently mentioned in an interview with the Limpopo Mirror that it will only be an honour for him to meet and serve the newly elected South African president as his official praise poet, and thanks to BA those sky-high dreams came true.

See the video below:

President Ramphosa also looking fly in the cockpit: