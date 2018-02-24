UPDATE: SACAA lifts suspension of CemAir’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) announced that it has lifted the suspension of CemAir’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) approval with immediate effect, following the airline's successful completion of a five-phase certification process.

The process comprises the following key phases: formal application, document evaluation, demonstration phase, and finally certification.

"Lifting of the AMO suspension is a step in the right direction and means that the operator is now in a position to officially maintain their own as well as other operators’ aircraft for which they are approved," says SACAA in a statement.

It adds that CemAir can now "hopefully speed up the process of getting more of their aircraft ready for inspection by SACAA officials".

However, while CemAir has regained its AMO approval privileges, "the status quo relating to their 12 aircraft remains the same," says SACAA, explaining that these planes are "yet to be declared as airworthy" by the SACAA and released back to service.

"The aircraft will be released back into operation once they are certified as airworthy," assures the SACAA.

Meanwhile, CemAir has implemented measures "to meet their obligations to their customers" and has extended its interim flight schedule until Friday, 2 March.

CemAir told Traveller24 that they are "still busy" with SACAA and "cannot confirm exactly when we will be fully operational again".

The SACAA says that in accordance with regulations, "nothing prevents CemAir from securing the services of another approved operator to charter or transport passengers on their behalf as the SACAA did not revoke CemAir’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) – a key requirement in running airline operations".

"The SACAA acknowledges CemAir’s cooperation, which is a treasured trait in the quest for unquestionable compliance with regulatory requirements," says SACAA, adding that it will continue to guide the airline in ensuring that all commitments outlined in the Corrective Action Plan are met.

Interim flight schedule

CemAir has extended its interim flight schedule until Friday, 2 March. The airline has advised its clients to "keep an eye" on its Facebook page to see when flights will be available.

These flights will be operated by a third party. "The charters will be operated by either SKA aircraft leasing and Balmoral Contracts," says CemAir, adding "certain of the routes are serviced with the Beechcraft 1900 and others with a Fokker 70."

Ticket holders can contact CemAir to make flight arrangements (0861 236 247). The airline also made attempts to book customers on other flights where possible or refund ticket holders. "Our call center and refunds departments are being inundated and we are trying our very best," CemAir told Traveller24.

Here is the interim schedule until 2 March:

The airline has urged passengers to also email the following addresses for additional information, as they are experiencing a high call volume:

The airline says that as soon as it has flight schedules ready, it will post them online, saying that its reservations team is also contacting passengers scheduled to be flying "on a daily basis" and tries to "get hold of the passengers that are travelling the next day".

While some travellers are relieved to know that their flights are on track as per the interim schedule, others have commented on the airline's Facebook page expressing concern over flights not being scheduled for all CemAir's routes, as well as not knowing the scheduled flights for March and April.