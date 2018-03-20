UPDATE: OR Tambo passengers warned of possible taxi protest disruptions

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Motorists and travellers are being warned about possible disruptions as a result of a planned taxi protest, on Tuesday 20 March.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says the airport has received unconfirmed reports of plans for protest action that would start from as early as 02:00 on Tuesday.

Gunkel-Keuler says this protest action could involve attempts to obstruct the R21 and R24 freeways as well as rail links with the objective of disrupting access to the airport.

The aim of the protest action is to highlight grievances of the Ekurhuleni Taxi Industry (ETI), under the Ekurhuleni leadership of both the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), against the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

The groups plan to protest around issues of the roll-out of the Harambee Bus Rapid Transport System.

“We would advise passengers, especially those taking early flights, to anticipate delays and leave earlier for the airport than they would under normal circumstances,” says Gunkel-Keuler.



The possible blockading of the R21 and R24 freeways would precede other protest action by taxi associations which has received the necessary approvals from local authorities, says Acsa.

Blockades not part of approved protest march

According to an Ekurhuleni Metro statement, the taxi industry in Ekurhuleni has given the City notice that its members will be marching with the intent to block access to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

The City of Ekurhuleni announced "There will be no Harambee bus service on Tuesday due to the Ekurhuleni Taxi Industry strike. The City of Ekurhuleni apologises for the inconvenience.

Any blockade of the freeways would not be part of the approved plans for protest marches and processions to the offices of the Ekurhuleni metro, says Acsa.



Gunkel-Keuler says contingency plans will be activated in the event of blockades in order to minimise possible disruption to access to the airport precinct.



TRAVEL ADVICE: What to do if you are going to miss your flight

Ekurhuleni Metro warns, "Due to this anticipated industrial action which will take place throughout Ekurhuleni, CoE bus services will be suspended as a precautionary measure for day – following a threat of violence. For more information or service related issues please contact the Call Centre at 0860 543 000."

Commuters are being advised to make alternative arrangements for Tuesday with services expected to be "fully operational from Thursday March 22".