UPDATE: CemAir remains suspended as passengers make alternative arrangements

Cape Town - CemAir flights remain suspended on Monday, 05 February, as the airline continues to work with the South Africa Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to resolve its safety clearance issue.

"Unfortunately our flights are still not up and running," the airline confirmed with Traveller24, adding that it hopes "to have the matter resolved soonest".

CemAir says that most of its passengers have re-booked on alternate airlines and it is also "offering full refunds".

CemAir flights were suspended on Friday, 02 February, after the SACAA withdrew the airline's Certificate of Airworthiness for 12 of its planes.

The initial withdrawal was meant to have expired at 05:00 on Saturday, however on Sunday morning the airline posted a statement saying it is working together with carriers in order to accommodate affected passengers as it remains grounded.

"Making alternate arrangements for passengers"

CemAir confirmed that as planned a meeting was held with the Regulator, the SACAA on Saturday at 13:00.



It says the meeting was constructive and resulted in agreement of the steps required to resolve the matter.



"Both organisations would commit the necessary resources to expedite the action items and processes needed to achieve a resumption of service."



"In the interim the airline is making alternate arrangements for passengers where possible. We are working closely with other carriers to accommodate our passengers with minimum inconvenience. Alternately all passengers can apply for a full refund.

"Passengers are advised to call centre on 0861 236 247 for further information. Understandably we are experiencing high call volumes and appreciate your patience during this time."

Further announcements will be made as information becomes available.

Some passengers have vented their frustration, while others showed support for the airline during this crisis.

