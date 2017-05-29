SA passengers flying with BA advised to print e-tickets and arrive earlier

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Passengers departing South Africa on British Airways flights should carry a printed copy of their e-ticket and should arrive at the airport earlier than usual, Flight Centre Travel Group has advised.



While local flights are unaffected, as flights departing from Johannesburg and Cape Town are back to normal, "passengers flying BA internationally should still take precautions".

British Airways confirmed on Monday 29 May that "many" of its IT systems are up and running, but travellers will likely face cancellations and delays for a third straight day after a global computer failure grounded hundreds of flights over the weekend.



BA chief executive Alex Cruz says the airline is running a "near-full operation" at London's Gatwick Airport and plans to run all scheduled long-haul services from Heathrow. But he says there will still be delays, as well as some cancelled short-haul flights.

SEE: BA outage creates travel chaos as all flights cancelled

Local passengers who have an onward connection on British Airways should check with the airline or their booking agent to confirm if these flights have been affected.

“All international passengers flying British Airways should carry a printed copy of their e-ticket just in case there are any further issues," says Karin Smit, Flight Centre Travel Group spokesperson.

"There is still some knock-on effect being felt domestically and regionally to and from the UK (London Heathrow and Gatwick), so if passengers have an onward connection, they should check their flight status on the BA website or contact their Flight Centre Travel Group travel consultant,” she says.

SEE: What to do when your flight gets cancelled

Smit also advised British Airways passengers to “arrive earlier than usual for their BA flight until the situation is completely resolved”.

She adds that passengers whose flights were cancelled over the weekend were entitled to a full refund or can rebook at no additional cost in the same cabin.

What to read next on Traveller24:

- 6 Awesome airport lounge upgrades passengers need to know about

- Emirates' Iftar meal boxes return for month of Ramadan

- Your every desire sorted in-flight thanks to this new augmented reality HoloLens?