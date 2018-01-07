SAA flights to New York's JFK impacted by severely cold weather

State-owned airline SAA carried 6.9 million passengers in the year ending March 2016. YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - South African Airways says it has cancelled flights between Johannesburg and New York for Sunday, 7 January.

The US and Canada have been battling record-low temperatures for the past week, with JFK Airport struggling to recover and airlines being hit by operational challenges as a result.

Sunday's flight cancellations are in addition to flights that were cancelled on Saturday, says SAA.

The airline confirmed it has been affected by the airport's operational challenges as it struggles to clear the backlog following an initial closure on Thursday due to adverse weather.

"Whilst the weather conditions are within our operating limits, the airport has not been able to accommodate airlines that have resumed operations since Friday," says SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

SAA confirmed it was able to operate one flight, SA9204 from New York to Johannesburg on Friday and another one from Johannesburg to New York, SA203 on the same day.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by these cancellations which are associated with the effects of the recent East Coast Winter Storm. SAA is doing everything possible to minimise the impact of the inconvenience as a result of these cancellations," says Tlali.

The airline has put the following measures in place:



- To allow passengers to re-book flights in accordance with conditions set out by SAA re-accommodation policy. This means, date change by affected customers will not attract penalties when it ordinarily would.

- To allow passengers to re-route their travel. This too, will be at no cost to passengers who are able to travel to or from Washington DC.

- Upgrade aircraft that operate on the Johannesburg-Washington DC route to accommodate additional passengers to or from the United States.

"SAA is monitoring the situation on a continuous basis and will reinstate its services as soon as clearance has been issued by the airport authorities at JFK International Airport. We advise our customers to check the status of their flights on our website or on our social media platforms or our call centre."

