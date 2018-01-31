Plane full of plumbers makes u-turn due to broken toilet

Norwegian Air. (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - There are very few reasons why planes turn around soon after taking off. And usually, these reasons are quite serious such as mechanic malfunctions, ill passengers, terror threats or the like.

But in an ironic twist, a Norwegian Air flight carrying 85 tradesmen from the country’s plumbing industry including 65 from one company called Rørkjøp, had to make a u-turn due to a broken toilet on-board.

The flight destined for Germany had to make the return a mere 20 minutes after taking off from Oslo, as none of the plumbers could fix the toilet.

The situation has us all wondering 'How many plumbers does it take to fix a plane's broken toilet?'

Well, according to Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, Rørkjøp ceo Frank Olsen said they "would have liked to fix the restrooms, but unfortunately it had to be done from the outside and we did not take the opportunity to send a plumber [out] at 10 000 metres.” We think that's a good enough reason to turn back the flight.

According to The Telegraph, a spokesperson for the airline said that there was a "technical fault with the toilet" but the aircraft was repaired and continued with the flight later that day.

The plane departed for Munich and arrived three-and-a-half hours late, after Norwegian engineers inspected the toilet on the ground at Oslo to determine the problem.





Plane toilet pitfalls

The Telegraph says that on-board toilet issues are rare "but not unheard of".

According to the publication, in March 2015 a “smelly poo” on a British Airways flight caused the plane to return to Heathrow after taking off to Dubai, while in 2017, another British Airways plane destined to take holidaymakers to the Caribbean was stuck on the tarmac at Gatwick for more than five hours because there was a shortage of loo roll!

Meanwhile in 2014 a Virgin Australia flight from Los Angeles to Sydney returned to its US departure point three hours after take off due to a problem with the "fresh water overflow system".

