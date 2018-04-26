ALERT: Luggage belt meltdown causing delays for domestic flights at OR Tambo

(iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - The luggage conveyor belt system in Terminal B at OR Tambo International Airport broke down on Thursday morning, which will affect domestic flights.

The airport deployed repair teams to fix the issue, but because luggage had to be processed manually through security it has had a knock-on effect on flights, with some flights having had to leave some passengers' luggage behind.

FlySafair has been the only airline to indicate a backlog on their flights. Affected passengers will be contacted via SMS.

Below is the updated the times of the following FlySafair flights for Thursday:

FA201 from Cape Town to Johannesburg will now depart at 10:40

FA202 from Johannesburg to Cape Town will now depart at 13:35

FA203 from Cape Town to Johannesburg will now depart at 16:15

FA204 from Johannesburg to Cape Town will now dpeart at 18:55

FA205 from Cape Town to Johannesburg will now depart at 21:35

FA112 from Cape Town to Johannesburg will now depart at 12:00

FA113 from Johannesburg to Cape Town will now depart at 14:30

FA120 from Cape Town to Johannesburg will now depart at 17:10

FA121 from Johannesburg to Cape Town will now depart at 19:40

FA260 from Johannesburg to Durban will now depart at 08:20

FA261 from Durban to Johannesburg will now depart at 10:00

FA220 from Johannesburg to George will now depart at 11:40

FA221 from George to Johannesburg will now depart at 14:05

The following flight times have not been updated yet, and FlySafair asks passengers to standby for more information:

FA248 from Johannesburg to East London

FA249 from East London to Johannesburg

FA272 From Johannesburg to Durban

FA273 from Durban to Johannesburg

Stay tuned for more updates from ACSA and other airlines.