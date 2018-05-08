Exclusive: Durban secures British Airways for new direct route to London Heathrow

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

King Shaka International Airport has finally caught the big fish, British Airways (BA), to operate a new direct route to London’s Heathrow International – the busiest hub airport in Europe.

Traveller24 has reliably learnt that an official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday morning, 8 May 2018, at the opening of Africa’s Travel Indaba in the city.

It is massive news for Durban, which has not had a direct scheduled flights to London or Europe for more than two decades.

Several highly placed BA and aviation industry sources confirmed to Traveller24 the launch of the new route between Durban and London.

They said the route would be launched before the end of the year, with BA operating two to three flights a week directly to London.

BA’s London-based Director of Network Planning and Alliances, Sean Doyle, did not respond to queries on Monday. However, it is believed that he is in town together with other BA executives for a joint announcement with provincial government officials at #Indaba2018.

Doyle met KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development and Tourism MEC, Sihle Zikalala, as well as officials from Dube Tradeport, EThekwini Municipality and KZN private sector executives in Durban in February for high level discussions around the feasibility of the route.

On Monday officials from Dube Tradeport, the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA), Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, Durban Tourism as well as KZN government and city officials refused to comment on the announcement. All have been key players in securing BA to launch flights between Durban and London.

An ACSA source would only say, “We cannot speak about this until an official announcement has been made at Indaba”.

The UK is seen as a key market for the city and province, with more than 100 000 passengers reportedly travelling between the two cities annually, through connecting flights via hubs like Johannesburg or Dubai.

Dube Tradeport has been trying to secure a London route for King Shaka International since before the airport opened in 2010, talking to BA, SAA, Virgin Atlantic and Norwegian Airlines, amongst others.

Following his meeting with Doyle in Durban in February, Zikalala commented, “We had a very productive meeting with British Airways. They see huge potential in the Durban-London route and we are extremely optimistic that our engagements will bear fruit.

"For a number of years now KZN has been working on securing air services between Durban and the UK, and we are happy that British Airways has finally given us the opportunity to engage with them on the viability and potential of the route.”

Zikalala added, “From an economic view, this route also augurs well for improved trade relations as the UK is currently South Africa’s second largest trade partner in Europe.”

While, Dube TradePort CEO, Hamish Erskine, was tight-lipped, he has previously told Traveller24 that “first prize” for a London-Durban route would be “a large legacy or network carrier with international connections like BA”.

He said in February that the London route was a priority for Durban, even if it initially was not a daily service.

Erskine explained, “Durban Direct is KwaZulu-Natal’s route development committee, comprised of various public sector entities, departments and municipalities. Durban Direct has worked tirelessly for the last few years in marketing KwaZulu-Natal as both a tourism and business destination, as well as highlighting the largely untapped demand for direct flights from Durban into local, regional and international destinations.”

Asked for comment by Traveller24 on the planned London-Durban route, Mmatšatši Ramawela, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa says, "This is a huge announcement and fantastic news for the renewal of destination Durban and KZN.

"It is equally great news for destination SA as an indication of our attractiveness as a region within Africa as it gives us enhanced global connectivity. Now KZN and Durban has the giants of the global passenger aviation industry (BA) connecting it with the world.”

King Shaka International’s growth since opening in 2010 has silenced many naysayers and opponents to its development, who said at the time it would become a while elephant.

In fact, last year the airport topped the 5.5 million-passenger mark for the first time and was the fastest growing airport (up 6.4%) of SA’s three major international airports, according to ACSA stats.