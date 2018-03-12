CemAir confirms only certain flight schedules reinstated

Supplied YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - After weeks of safety and security certification and regulation compliance issues with the South African Civil Aviation Authority, CemAir operations appear to be stabalising.

The airline says daily flights between Johannesburg and Margate began operating last week, Wednesday 07 of March - with some routes still grounded as capacity is increased on other routes.

The CemAir Sishen and Hoedspruit daily flights and double daily flights between JHB and Bloemfontein will "shortly see further schedule increases".

"From Thursday, 15 March 2018 a limited service to Plettenberg Bay from Johannesburg will be re-instated. At this time, we will also make an announcement on the reintroduction of flights between Plettenberg Bay and Cape Town".



Its Bloemfontein to George service will begin operating from Friday 23 March 2018.



However its Bloemfontein to Port Elizabeth schedule remains grounded, as are its Margate to Cape Town service via Plettenberg Bay suspended for the time being.

“I wish to thank our customers for their patience and their loyalty”, says Miles van der Molen, CEO of CemAir.

“I realise that many people were inconvenienced for which I offer a sincere apology. I am pleased to announce that we are restoring service and look forward to closing this chapter and continuing to provide communities with the much-needed world class airline service.”



CemAir’s safety compliance has been recognised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which requires all of its members to pass its comprehensive and globally benchmarked biennial IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). CemAir renewed its IOSA accreditation last September and is on the IOSA register of approved airlines.



The interim schedule of operations is published on the FlyCemAir website.

Ticket-holders should contact CemAir central reservations department on tel: 0861 236 247 for further information or email:

- tickets@cemair.co.za

- plett@cemair.co.za

- margate@cemair.co.za

- bloem@cemair.co.za

- george@cemair.co.za

- capetown@cemair.co.za

- hoedspruit@cemair.co.za