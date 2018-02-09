Airlink cancels Cape Town - St Helena route

(iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Airlink announced, with immediate effect, that it "will no longer offer services between Cape Town and St Helena".

A disappointment for those travellers who were eagerly awaiting flights from Cape Town to the island, travellers can now only visit St Helena via the Johannesburg route.

"Customers holding confirmed tickets travelling between Cape Town and St Helena will re-route via Johannesburg at no additional cost to the customer," says Airlink, adding it will advise affected travellers of arrangements before their departure travel dates.

"Airlink hopes that this service discontinuation is temporary," says the airline and apologised for any inconvenience caused to travellers.

Airlink says it will continue working with the South African Aeronautical Authority "to resolve the aeropolitical constraints that have unexpectedly brought about the discontinuation".

The announcement comes soon after the airline notified the public that it is not possible for customers flying on the Cape Town - St Helena route to transit transfer at Windhoek.

This is in addition to the RMS St Helena recently leaving Cape Town on a final round-trip journey of three weeks to the island, after which another ship will transport cargo about once a month to St Helena.

Johannesburg flights not affected

"Airlink’s flights between Johannesburg and St Helena are not affected and will continue operating normally," confirms the airline.

The weekly flight will depart from Johannesburg for St Helena on Saturdays at 09:00, routing via Windhoek for re-fuelling. Return flights from St Helena will depart at 14:30 to Johannesburg.

Return flights will normally operate non-stop but may occasionally require a re-fuelling technical stop at Windhoek "depending on the strengths and directions of the high altitude winds and the forecast meteorological conditions at Johannesburg," says Airlink.

"Tickets can be purchased to fly between Johannesburg and St Helena and there are multiple single ticket multi-sector interline connection possibilities available to our customers, with the Johannesburg hub offering abundant inter-connectivity especially for customers originating or terminating their itineraries in Cape Town," says Airlink.

Travellers are advised to contact an IATA travel agent for assistance or Airlink’s reservations desk on +27 11 451 7413 for more information.

