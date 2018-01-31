WaterCrisis UPDATE: Day Zero moved, SA Tourism mulls national crisis, don’t flush with sea water

Picture: iStock YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - South Africa is continuing to band together to fight the on-going drought in Caoe Town, with locals and visitors managing their 50 litres per day as best they can.



However, according to the latest data, dam levels for Cape Town are 26.3% as at January 29, 2018, from 26.6% at January 26, 2018. The average daily water production of all water sources is at 580 ml/d compared to the target of 450ml/d.

THE LATEST: #DayZero: Plans for extra desalination plants at tender stage – City



Here are three stories from the past 24 hours that you need to know about.





1. New Day Zero date announced as Cape Town fights back

Day Zero for Cape Town has been pushed back by four days to April 16, says DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

2. Moody's raises red flags over Cape Town water crisis







If the water problem persists, it remains to be seen how the City will cope with the unfolding crisis’ potentially wide-ranging consequences on its finances and economy, says the report by Daniel Mazibuko, an associate analyst at the global ratings agency.

3. Turns out, flushing with Sea Water is a bad idea - The City of Cape Town answers your questions

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security and Social Services JP Smith and City of Cape Town spokesperson Priya Reddy answer your water questions.

4. #CapeWaterCrisis: Cancellations for Cape Town 'affects tourism across SA'



SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona warns that the industry needs to recognise that Day Zero is not only Cape Town’s problem, call it a national crisis for the lucrative tourism industry.



NB: Submit your #WaterCrisis ideas, handy hints and tip-offs here

Do you have a genius water saving tip or a smart solution to the water crisis? Or perhaps you would like to tip us off to water wasters in your neighbourhood? We want to hear from you - click here to submit.

SEE: Latest Weather Update: Heavy thunderstorms, rain over the north-eastern interior

