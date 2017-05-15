OR Tambo shooting: Flights unaffected, road access clear

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - OR Tambo says airport operations have been unaffected by an unfortunate shooting that took place on Ring Road leading to OR Tambo International Airport's arrivals and departures roadway.

News24 reports one person was shot dead and it is not yet clear what led to the incident, but in a video doing the rounds on social media, a man can be seen lying dead on the R24.

While one entry point has been closed off, access to both terminals was still possible.

"Operations are unaffected by the incident which took place on the land-side of the airport and I can confirm that flights arriving and departing are operating as normal," OR Tambo spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told Traveller24.

"As OR Tambo International Airport Management, we have this afternoon been made aware of this very unfortunate and deeply concerning matter. We are awaiting further information from Law enforcement on this matter."

Police are still investigating the matter.





