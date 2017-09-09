ALERT: OR Tambo advises extra travel time for road closure

(iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - OR Tambo International Airport has advised passengers travelling on Saturday to plan extra travel time for the R21 freeway.

Eskom has notified the airport and the general public that the section of the R21 north of the airport between the R562 Olifantsfontein interchange and the M31 Nellmapius interchange will be closed from 06:00 to 18:00 while Eskom strings new conductors over the freeway.

Eskom has confirmed that the electricity supply to the airport will not be affected by this temporary road closure.

“If you are travelling to the airport on Saturday, this closure will mean delays and longer time on the road if you are using the R21, so we appeal to travellers to factor this into their plans,” says airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler.

Motorists have been advised to use one of the alternate routes such as Botha Avenue, Olifantsfontein, N1, N3, Rigel Avenue and Delmas Road.

