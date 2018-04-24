ALERT: Certain flights to Mauritius cancelled due to storm Fakir

State-owned airline SAA carried 6.9 million passengers in the year ending March 2016. YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - SAA has confirmed certain flights to Mauritius have been cancelled due Storm Fakir.

The airline said in a tweet the following flights have been affected.

SA190/MK950 24 April 2018 from JNB to MRU

SA191/MK949 24 April 2018 from MRU to JNB

SA190 25April JNB-MRU

SA191/25April MRU-JNB

Travellers are being advised to contact the airline directly via its call centres in Johannesburg 011 978 1111 or 0861 606 606 and in Mauritius +230 202 6737

Tropical cyclone Fakir formed on April 23 near north-eastern Madagascar, according to Nasa. The south-west Indian Ocean cyclone season typically starts in November and will officially end on April 30, 2018.

Mauritius is a popular tourist destination for South Africans, especially so over the past 12 months. According to the island's tourism authority, 2017 saw an overall 7% increase in arrivals year on year to 112 129, compared to 104 834 in 2016.

The new year has also started off on a positive note. In January 2018, South African arrivals to the island totalled 7 196, an increase of 10.3% from the 2016 figure of 6 522. And, South Africa ranks as the fifth highest source market for the month, contributing 5.9% of market share.

In December, South Africa was the second best source market for arrivals to the island destination (behind France) with 20 838 arrivals (up 6.3% from 19 609 in 2016), and a 13.4% share in tourist arrivals for the month. Taking the entire year into consideration, South Africa represented an 8.4% share of overall tourist arrivals (that totalled 1 341 860), a slight increase from the 8.2% share for 2016, and was ranked the fifth best performing market - behind France, the UK, Reunion Island and Germany.

