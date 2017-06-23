KnysnaRises: SA shares their most memorable moments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - From local celebs to proudly SA travellers, South Africans united to share their love and happy times in the Garden Route during Traveller24's recent #KnysnaRises Twitter chat.

While South Africa has had a number of recent fires and extreme weather disasters, the fires that devastated parts of Knysna are said to have been some of the worst the country has seen - and being part of the iconic Garden Route tourism destination, the tourism community has banded together to show their support - with Knysna Tourism affirming the town is open for business.

The tweets received were encouraging fellow travellers to visit Knysna and its surrounds, and assist the community to continue rising against the odds to flourish once again.

From memories made with family at events such as the Speed Festival Hill Climb, and outings to animal sanctuaries and places of adventure sport, to solo hiking adventures and favourite coffee spots, people of Mzansi reminisced on the many joyful moments they've had along the Garden Route.

Some of the most memorable experiences were made at the Knysna Oyster Festival and Cape Cycle Tour - and we're thrilled that these favourite winter events are set to take place this year.

But that's not all, as Knysna Municipality Board Chairperson, Elmay Bouwer says "We would like tourists to know that it is safe to visit Knysna, and that almost all tourist activities are fully operational".

It was heartwarming to see the country unite to rebuild the community - sharing personal experiences of first visits to Knysna and growing an interest for people who have never visited to plan a trip there.

Knysna Tourism recently launched the #KnysnaRises logo which shows the Knysna loerie/ turaco rising like a phoenix from the “flames”. It was inspired by the message that Knysna is rising, it is not destroyed, and welcoming visitors.

Dominic Morel of 2Heads Advertising says the inspiration for the logo was all around him. "To see a town pull together like this is amazing," he says.

"I'm blown away by the positive feedback on social media... people 'get it', and I feel honoured to be a part of it," adds Morel.

#KnysnaRises trended on Twitter during Traveller24's Twitter chat, proving the extent to which solidarity makes an impact - and we hope this solidarity in support of exploring the length and breadth our beautiful country continues to trend well beyond Knysna's rising.

