KnysnaRises: Oyster Festival to include new ‘Phoenix’ Trail Run

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Knysna proves to be swiftly on the rise as officials confirm that many of the scenic town’s annual events will be going ahead as planned.

The Pick n Pay Knysna Oyster Festival – one of SA’s favourite winter festivals – will start in two weeks on July 7, together with the Knysna Cycle tour. And Knysna Tourism was thrilled to announce that the annual Featherbed Trail Run, that is part of Oyster Festival, is going ahead this year thanks to “the timely intervention of new headline sponsors”.

MUST-SEE: #KnysnaFire: Oyster Fest, Cycle Tour and Marathon going ahead, damage to be assessed

According to Knysna Tourism, 100% of the well-known Featherbed Trail Run routes have been affected by the fires, and safety and environmental concerns “forced the event hosts and organisers to abandon the original event course and format”.

With a new headline sponsor, Bayport Financial Services, the Featherbed Trail Run will now be known as the Bayport Phoenix Edition.

The format is still an 11km Seahorse Trail Run and a 15km Coelecanth Run, plus a new edition, the 21km Great White Trail Run. “It promises to be an amazing experience as all races start from Buffalo Bay,” says Knysna Tourism.

Absolutely beautiful coastline running at the Featherbed trail run. It lured us into a state of bliss before the monster climb up to the mast shocked us to our senses. #Big5Challenge #featherbedtrailrun #suuntorun #trailrunning #knysna A post shared by Runner's World South Africa (@runnersworldza) on Jul 5, 2016 at 9:23am PDT





The trail run’s event director Mark Collins says “this new concept honours the amazing fighting spirit that currently burns stronger than any fire in our town.”

Collins says that the community needs to feel normal again and “that is why we are going ahead with this event. We need to see our restaurants and pubs overflowing with festival goers as they always do.”

“We have taken a huge knock but the rebuilding has already started. As much as we are still in shock there is an undercurrent of excitement as new plans, ideas and beginnings beckon,” adds Collins.

For more information and entries click here.

The Featherbed trail run is as tough and as beautiful as they say ?? absolutely loved it!! #big5challenge #featherbedtrailrun #suuntorun A post shared by Rae Trew-Browne (@foreverfasterae) on Jul 5, 2016 at 9:48am PDT





“This year, in particular, the festival will be a symbol of growth, economic opportunity and regeneration for Knysna,” says Knysna Tourism, adding that they hope many festival-goers will continue to visit Knysna to “kick-start the rebuilding of our town by supporting local businesses”.

#KnysnaRises

Many of the popular tourist spots that locals love are still open for visits and fully operational, including Featherbed Nature Reserve’s restaurants and boat cruises on the John Benn, Paddle Cruiser and Heads Explorer Catamaran.

Animal sanctuaries between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, and Sedgefield’s popular Scarab and Wild Oats Famer’s Markets are still open.

SEE: #HopeForKnysna: Garden Route events, sites and experiences not to miss

Knysna Tourism's, Elmay Bouwer says "We would like tourists to know that it is safe to visit Knysna, and that almost all tourist activities are fully operational".

Minister of Tourism, Tokozile Xasa and South African Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona recently visited Knysna to see the fire damage and make a commitment to assist Knysna in its efforts to rise against the devastation.

ALSO SEE: SA Tourism responds to devastating impact of #KnysnaFires

“The resulting exposure in local and international media has already resulted in an influx of enquiries to the Knysna Tourism office,” says Knysna Tourism.

On Friday 23 June, South Africans shared their favourite Garden Route towns during Traveller24's #KnysnaRises Twitter chat, which encouraged fellow travellers to re-visit Knysna and its surrounds, and spark an interest for people who have never been there to plan a trip to the serene and naturally beautiful region.

From experiencing a mix of adventure, art, culture and history in Mossel Bay, to soaking in the small town beautiful views, mountains, forests, waterfalls, beaches from Plettenberg Bay to Sedgefield and Eden District, check out what Travellers had to say:





Executive Mayor Eleanor Bouw-Spies also sent out a strong message to thank everyone who is helping in various ways to rebuild Knysna. “Knysna will rise, stronger than before,” she says.

What to read next on Traveller24:

- 14 Winter festivals happening around SA

- #KnysnaRises: SA shares their most memorable moments

- MAP: Knysna's affected and unaffected sites + #KnysnaRises twitter chat