WATCH: What is an aquifer and why is it important for the #CapeDrought?

Want to know more about what's being done to alleviate Cape Town's water crisis?

This video shows how the City of Cape Town is drilling test boreholes into the Cape Flats aquifer, one of three being utilised to supplement the city's water with 150 million litres of water per day.

The projects form part of the City's programme to supply additional water from desalination, water recycling and groundwater abstraction, according to the City.

The city will also be implementing a water levy to pay for these projects. 52 510 households will be expected to pay more than R150 per month, while the majority of selected properties will pay less than R47 per month.