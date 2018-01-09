WATCH: Naked man high on Viagra runs through Phuket Airport

An American tourist gave Phuket International Airport's security a rough time, and unfortunately for him it was all caught on camera.

In a video posted by The Phuket News, the man identified as 27-year-old Steve Cho can be seen running through airport shops, naked, with apprehensive security guards following him until they finally detained him.

Sky News reports that Cho also threw feces and smashed goods sold by the shops.

When they finally calmed him down, he told the airport that he took too many Viagra pills and blacked out, and offered to pay for all the damages. After hospital treatment he was released with no charges and allowed to continue on his journey to South Korea two days later.

A good reminder to watch what pills you take before your flight.