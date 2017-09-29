Belgian family reunited with lost SA holiday pics say they'll 'keep coming back'

(Shiplake) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - The story of one high school rugby tour and a lost memory card found at Cape Town International has gone a long way it seems.

That's according to Caroline Philippe, a Belgian who has been holidaying in South Africa for over 18 years.

Traveller24 previously reported about a UK school teacher, touring South Africa with his students from Shiplake College, and how they helped reunite a family from Belgium with their lost holiday memories of their trip to South Africa.

Philippe confirmed, "The memory card got lost because it was stored together with my passport which was kept in a plastic cover. At the passport control however we had to remove the cover, and by doing that it must have fallen."

This was when Head of Rugby for the school Sam Beckett, and his group who were passing through passport control at Cape Town International Airport en route home, found the 8GB memory card on the floor.

Becket who also kept a blog of the rugby tour, which took place Monday 7th August to Sunday 20th August, says he looked at the pictures and realised they were from a family holiday in South Africa.

And so began the quest to reunite the holiday memories with those in the pics. The family was tracked down after Becket noticed a Simbavati River Lodge logo in one of the pictures and eventually got in touch with Philippe via the lodge.

"As you can imagine we were so relieved that it had been found," says Philippe.

"We realised that the card was lost in Cape Town international airport and asked a South African friend, living in Cape Town, to go and look for the card in the airport. Of course he didn't find it despite the fact that he went to the airline company and airport police.

Philippe says in the end the family had resided themselves to the fact that the pictures were lost.



"We tried to cope with the reality, but then we received the email from the lodge."

Becket at the time said, “We saw the name of a safari lodge, the Simbavati River Lodge and the date the photo was taken, 3rd August. Cue a Twitter message and e-mail to the River Lodge” says Becket.

Next up… the Simbavati River Lodge replied, and said they would share the family photo amongst their staff.

"One of the staff at the River Lodge recognised the family and got in touch with them," says Beckett.

"Finally… an e-mail arrived in my inbox from the very relieved family in Belgium."

Beckett shared a screengrab of the email in which the family states, “We still can’t believe that it has been found and are so grateful.”



Overall the Shipklake group described the tour as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tour South Africa", that allowed the team to "develop socially, emotionally and on the sports field". For the Belgium family it was the perfect ending to a succession of trips to South Africa.



"We have been a couple of times in South Africa: the first time in 1998 we left Belgium to live in Cape Town for 1 year. As part of my training in internal medicine, I am a MD, I worked one year in Tygerberg Hospital.

"We returned to Belgium in 1999 but couldn't resist to come back in 2000 and 2001. After such a long time we thought it was time to show SA to our two children.

"Of course SA is always a beautiful experience, and we will definitely return."

