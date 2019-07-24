WATCH: The dangerous, high-flying history of wingsuits

... RELATED ARTICLES WATCH: The top 5 skydiving locations in Africa for those who like to test gravity

Looking for a thrill?

Try slipping into a garment that will make you look like a neon flying squirrel and then dive off the tallest cliff you can find.

The modern wingsuit is an engineering marvel, but many deadly lessons in its development were learned.

But what does it take to be able to fly a wingsuit? Firstly, to fly one in South Africa you have to have done 500 sky dives in total or 200 sky dives within 18 months plus a First Flight Course by a wingsuit coach credited by the Parachute Association of South Africa (PASA).

