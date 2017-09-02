PICS: SA awash with spring loveliness, but so is the world’s driest, highest desert

(Instagram:jeteni) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Spring has sprung in more places than one.

While unusually low winter rainfall has not stopped the daisies from popping up along the iconic West Coast - making us super excited for a road trip - think Northern Cape’s Namaqua phenomenon - we cannot help but be awestruck by these images doing the rounds of Chile's Atacama Desert.

SEE: PICS: SA's West Coast flower season kicks in and it's beautiful!

Atacama is said to be the world’s driest, highest desert with the world's richest nitrate and iodine deposits is in full bloom. Live Science reports that it only receives an estimated 15 millimetres of rain a year, if that.

However, a phenomenon happens every five or so years when it rains, as dormant seeds in the soil take root, and burst in what locals call a super bloom flowering desert - swathed with yellow, orange, green, purple and red flowers.

The last super blooms took place in 2015, making this year’s one in August 2017 a rather early, yet spectacular sight. Take a look.

NOTE: Want to enjoy the local spring blooms?

The next 10 days are expected to be the flower season sweet spot. Visitors can expect landscapes of extraordinary colour, SANParks' Merle Collins has confirmed on Thursday 31 August.

"Despite lower than expected winter rainfall, another spectacular season is currently underway including a variety of flowers blooming, creating a robust spectrum of colour across the park and a picturesque backdrop along the western coastline," says Collins.



The West Coast National Park boasts an annual flower season during the months of August and September.

Want to share your spring pics with us? Email info@traveller24.com or tag and message Traveller24_SA on Instagram.

What to read next on Traveller24:



- SA Insider: Welcome Spring across Mzansi

- PICS: SA's spring flower carpets kick in beautifully despite low rainfalls

- Arbor Week: Alternate ways to plant trees and celebrate SA’s flora