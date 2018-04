This was shot at Pushkar, Rajasthan during the famous camel fair which is being held there every year. This fair also attracts many tourists from allover the world.Herders from around all over India gather at one place and trade, buy, sell their camels. It is one of the the biggest camel fair in the World. (Sabbyy Sg's entry for the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest - which is still open for entries)