PICS: #Christmas2017 around the world

Cape Town - Christmas 2017 has come and gone, but festive vibes remain strong as the Twitterverse continues to share all sorts of celebrations.

While a majority of social media posts comprises of family gatherings around lavishly decorated Christmas trees and tables set with an array of dishes for classic Christmas lunches, holidaymakers also took to Twitter to share their Christmas Day experiences and travels around the world.

Of course, many people decided to pop the question on Christmas eve or Christmas Day, shared pics of their home-made gingerbread houses or traditional puddings, and posted cute pics of their pets donning those little Christmas-themed costumes.

However, there were many celebrations that were diverse and unique - from spiritual retreats in India and observing striking sunsets in Mexico, to gondola rides and markets in Italy and snow-covered celebrations in cold northern parts of the globe.

Even church bells rang in Mosul, Iraq for the first time since ISIS took control of the city in 2014, says the Iraqi Christian Human Rights Council.

Here are some celebrations from around the world:

