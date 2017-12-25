INFOGRAPHIC: Airbnb adventure trends for 2018

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - If you're a fan of the share-economy and the world of experiences it has opened up to a wide-range of travellers then you;ll be chuffed to note that Airbnb has outlined what adventures await in the new year - based on its booking data for the first half of 2018.

"We’re forecasting the biggest year yet for Airbnb with more homes, Experiences and intriguing destinations to explore," says the share-economy online booking site.

Key Travel Forecasts includes more nature retreats, beach time and cozy live shows for Airbnb guests, it says. And while short on Africa data per say, Cape Town recently listed in the Top 20 favourite listings globally - it's the second year that the Mother City has made the list.

Other trending destinations, according to its date include booming US Midwestern cities (Indianapolis, IN), the Brazilian coastline (Matinhos, Brazil), mountain retreats (Fernie, BC) and bustling beach towns (Bournemouth, UK)

"Guests are booking more non-traditional homes, with nature lodges (700% growth), ryokans (600%) and yurts (155%) seeing the most growth, while Food Experiences are most popular, with 29% of bookings in the food and drink category, but music-related Experiences are expected to gain"