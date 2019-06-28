ExploreInternational Getaways

WATCH: Traditional cow fighting in Switzerland

2019-06-28 16:30
Post a comment 0

RELATED ARTICLES

In the Canton of Valais, breeders of Herens cattle let their strongest animals engage in friendly cow fights.

READ: Panoramic Switzerland leaves you smitten

The fights have become a tourist attraction. Here it's the females who take the bull by the horns!

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices hereYou can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe hereOr download the News24 App hereto receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

More In This Category

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 