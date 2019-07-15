ExploreInternational Getaways

WATCH: This is the only Buddhist country in Europe

56 minutes ago
Temples, monk hymns and Buddhist festivals - this isn't something you'd easily see in Europe.

But that's what you'd find in Kalmykia - an autonomous republic of Russia in the south eastern-most part of the continent, where the majority of the population practice Buddhism.

Euromaxx reporter Hendrik Welling visited the temples, discovered the music and explored the steppe by camel.

READ: Bhutan: National happiness tops in the 'never conquered, never colonised' Himalayan Buddhist kingdom

