WATCH: This is the only Buddhist country in Europe

Temples, monk hymns and Buddhist festivals - this isn't something you'd easily see in Europe.

But that's what you'd find in Kalmykia - an autonomous republic of Russia in the south eastern-most part of the continent, where the majority of the population practice Buddhism.

Euromaxx reporter Hendrik Welling visited the temples, discovered the music and explored the steppe by camel.

